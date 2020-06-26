All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10713 ASHTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10713 ASHTON Avenue
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

10713 ASHTON Avenue

10713 Ashton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10713 Ashton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two bedroom one bath upper level apartment with garden view balcony and loaded with old world charm on one of Westwood's most coveted streets! Amenities include real hardwood floors throughout, separate dining area, ceiling fans, granite kitchen with new refrigerator and tiled flooring, two entrances, one car parking in garage and tree-lined walkway to the residence! Lovely quiet residential area near UCLA! Pets welcome with owner approval and pet deposit. Tenants should have credit score of 700 or more. Move in available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10713 ASHTON Avenue have any available units?
10713 ASHTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10713 ASHTON Avenue have?
Some of 10713 ASHTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10713 ASHTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10713 ASHTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10713 ASHTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10713 ASHTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10713 ASHTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10713 ASHTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 10713 ASHTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10713 ASHTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10713 ASHTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 10713 ASHTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10713 ASHTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10713 ASHTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10713 ASHTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10713 ASHTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College