10713 ASHTON Avenue

Two bedroom one bath upper level apartment with garden view balcony and loaded with old world charm on one of Westwood's most coveted streets! Amenities include real hardwood floors throughout, separate dining area, ceiling fans, granite kitchen with new refrigerator and tiled flooring, two entrances, one car parking in garage and tree-lined walkway to the residence! Lovely quiet residential area near UCLA! Pets welcome with owner approval and pet deposit. Tenants should have credit score of 700 or more. Move in available June 1st.