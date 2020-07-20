10700 Lindbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Beautifully custom remodeled and redone from top to bottom in 2018. This gorgeous, 3600+ sq. ft. home with large rooms and high ceilings sits on top of a knoll and is located in the prime Little Holmby area of Los Angeles near Warner School and UCLA and minutes from Beverly Hills, Westwood and Century City. Featuring an open floor plan, with a beautiful brand new chef's kitchen /great-room combination, amenities include top- of-the-line SS appliances and a great big center island. The bonus en suite room downstairs, can be used as an office or exercise room. All bedrooms are large, two are en suite and two with a Jack and Jill. The spacious master suite offers a seating area, a custom closet with built-in dresser/drawers and a separate, large walk-in closet. The master bathroom offers a free standing tub, an oversized standing shower and his and hers vanities.

Enjoy the nice grassy yard off the kitchen and great-room, and two large patios for your outdoor entertainment, one in front and one in the back. This home is equipped with Smart home appliances, a Security system & Arlo cameras.