Last updated June 5 2019 at 1:59 PM

10700 Lindbrook

10700 Lindbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10700 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Beautifully custom remodeled and redone from top to bottom in 2018. This gorgeous, 3600+ sq. ft. home with large rooms and high ceilings sits on top of a knoll and is located in the prime Little Holmby area of Los Angeles near Warner School and UCLA and minutes from Beverly Hills, Westwood and Century City. Featuring an open floor plan, with a beautiful brand new chef's kitchen /great-room combination, amenities include top- of-the-line SS appliances and a great big center island. The bonus en suite room downstairs, can be used as an office or exercise room. All bedrooms are large, two are en suite and two with a Jack and Jill. The spacious master suite offers a seating area, a custom closet with built-in dresser/drawers and a separate, large walk-in closet. The master bathroom offers a free standing tub, an oversized standing shower and his and hers vanities.
Enjoy the nice grassy yard off the kitchen and great-room, and two large patios for your outdoor entertainment, one in front and one in the back. This home is equipped with Smart home appliances, a Security system & Arlo cameras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10700 Lindbrook have any available units?
10700 Lindbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10700 Lindbrook have?
Some of 10700 Lindbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10700 Lindbrook currently offering any rent specials?
10700 Lindbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 Lindbrook pet-friendly?
No, 10700 Lindbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10700 Lindbrook offer parking?
No, 10700 Lindbrook does not offer parking.
Does 10700 Lindbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10700 Lindbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 Lindbrook have a pool?
No, 10700 Lindbrook does not have a pool.
Does 10700 Lindbrook have accessible units?
No, 10700 Lindbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 Lindbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 10700 Lindbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
