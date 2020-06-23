All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10671 HOLMAN Avenue

10671 Holman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10671 Holman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
N. of Santa Monica Blvd. S. of Wilshire Blvd. E. of Manning W. of Beverly GlenRemarks : Completely remodeled 2 bed & 3 bath penthouse on top floor, front, south facing, breathtaking views from all rooms in a very quiet street where you hear only the birds sing! Very light, bright & sunny throughout. High ceilings. large living room leading to large garden balcony. Gorgeous kitchen w/Zebra cabinets & Caesar stone countertops that opens to the spacious dinning & living room with cozy breakfast nook & top of the line quality appliances & materials. Luxurious bathrooms filled w/walls of glass & mirrors. Master suite features a costume built walk-in closet. Large master bathroom features a generously sized shower w/ combination of stainless glass mosaic title linear & marble w/rain shower. All rooms have a view of the famous Mormon Church & tree line.Maple hardwood floors throughout, dual windows,3 walk-in closets & large storage area in garage. Pool,Spa & Gym.Close to UCLA, Century City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10671 HOLMAN Avenue have any available units?
10671 HOLMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10671 HOLMAN Avenue have?
Some of 10671 HOLMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10671 HOLMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10671 HOLMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10671 HOLMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10671 HOLMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10671 HOLMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10671 HOLMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 10671 HOLMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10671 HOLMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10671 HOLMAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10671 HOLMAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 10671 HOLMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10671 HOLMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10671 HOLMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10671 HOLMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
