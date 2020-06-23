10671 HOLMAN Avenue

Amenities
N. of Santa Monica Blvd. S. of Wilshire Blvd. E. of Manning W. of Beverly GlenRemarks : Completely remodeled 2 bed & 3 bath penthouse on top floor, front, south facing, breathtaking views from all rooms in a very quiet street where you hear only the birds sing! Very light, bright & sunny throughout. High ceilings. large living room leading to large garden balcony. Gorgeous kitchen w/Zebra cabinets & Caesar stone countertops that opens to the spacious dinning & living room with cozy breakfast nook & top of the line quality appliances & materials. Luxurious bathrooms filled w/walls of glass & mirrors. Master suite features a costume built walk-in closet. Large master bathroom features a generously sized shower w/ combination of stainless glass mosaic title linear & marble w/rain shower. All rooms have a view of the famous Mormon Church & tree line.Maple hardwood floors throughout, dual windows,3 walk-in closets & large storage area in garage. Pool,Spa & Gym.Close to UCLA, Century City