10671 HOLMAN Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym pool garage hot tub sauna

N. of Santa Monica Blvd. S. of Wilshire Blvd. E. of Manning W. of Beverly GlenRemarks : Completely remodeled 2 bed & 3 bath penthouse on top floor, front, south facing, breathtaking views from all rooms in a very quiet street where you hear only the birds sing! Very light, bright & sunny throughout. High ceilings. large living room leading to large garden balcony. Gorgeous kitchen w/Zebra cabinets & Caesar stone countertops that opens to the spacious dinning & living room with cozy breakfast nook & top of the line quality appliances & materials. Luxurious bathrooms filled w/walls of glass & mirrors. Master suite features a costume built walk-in closet. Large master bathroom features a generously sized shower w/ combination of stainless glass mosaic title linear & marble w/rain shower. All rooms have a view of the famous Mormon Church & tree line.Maple hardwood floors throughout, dual windows,3 walk-in closets & large storage area in garage. Pool,Spa & Gym.Close to UCLA, Century City