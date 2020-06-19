All apartments in Los Angeles
1067 South Citrus Avenue
Last updated April 25 2020 at 3:14 AM

1067 South Citrus Avenue

1067 South Citrus Avenue · (323) 287-9878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1067 South Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SUPER CUTE duplex near La Brea and Olympic Blvd. This spacious and fully remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex comes with laminate floors throughout, TONS of light, nice closets, washer/dryer hookups, front and side patios, stove and fridge, and formal dining area! Close to shops, restaurants, quick access to the freeways, West Hollywood, Downtown, schools, and much more. Street parking. No pets. $100 flat fee for water, trash is paid for by landlord.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 South Citrus Avenue have any available units?
1067 South Citrus Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 South Citrus Avenue have?
Some of 1067 South Citrus Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 South Citrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1067 South Citrus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 South Citrus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1067 South Citrus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1067 South Citrus Avenue offer parking?
No, 1067 South Citrus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1067 South Citrus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 South Citrus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 South Citrus Avenue have a pool?
No, 1067 South Citrus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1067 South Citrus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1067 South Citrus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 South Citrus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1067 South Citrus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
