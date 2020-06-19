1067 South Citrus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

SUPER CUTE duplex near La Brea and Olympic Blvd. This spacious and fully remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex comes with laminate floors throughout, TONS of light, nice closets, washer/dryer hookups, front and side patios, stove and fridge, and formal dining area! Close to shops, restaurants, quick access to the freeways, West Hollywood, Downtown, schools, and much more. Street parking. No pets. $100 flat fee for water, trash is paid for by landlord.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.