Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

10630 AYRES Avenue

10630 Ayres Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10630 Ayres Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
If you are looking to lease a new home, in a popular West LA neighborhood, this is your opportunity. This light filled 2 bedroom 2 bath home (duplex) is available Furnished for $3600/or Unfurnished at the listed price. Located close to the Westside Pavilion and Century City, it's just like living in a new home. Taken down to the studs and rebuilt anew, everything glistens in this newly imagined home, from the hardwood oak floors to the ceiling. Tasteful new kitchen cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a Bertazzoni range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and wired for internet, all enrich the light filled open spaces with modern conveniences. The property includes an elevate hedged in front yard for your exclusive use, a secure gated front entry, and includes one space in front of the property for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10630 AYRES Avenue have any available units?
10630 AYRES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10630 AYRES Avenue have?
Some of 10630 AYRES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10630 AYRES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10630 AYRES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 AYRES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10630 AYRES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10630 AYRES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10630 AYRES Avenue offers parking.
Does 10630 AYRES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10630 AYRES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 AYRES Avenue have a pool?
No, 10630 AYRES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10630 AYRES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10630 AYRES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 AYRES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10630 AYRES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
