10630 AYRES Avenue

If you are looking to lease a new home, in a popular West LA neighborhood, this is your opportunity. This light filled 2 bedroom 2 bath home (duplex) is available Furnished for $3600/or Unfurnished at the listed price. Located close to the Westside Pavilion and Century City, it's just like living in a new home. Taken down to the studs and rebuilt anew, everything glistens in this newly imagined home, from the hardwood oak floors to the ceiling. Tasteful new kitchen cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a Bertazzoni range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and wired for internet, all enrich the light filled open spaces with modern conveniences. The property includes an elevate hedged in front yard for your exclusive use, a secure gated front entry, and includes one space in front of the property for parking.