Los Angeles, CA
10627 MOORPARK Street
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

10627 MOORPARK Street

10627 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Location

10627 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully redone 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse style apartment in a wonderful controlled access building situated on a quiet street close to Universal Studiosand many shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd. Hardwood floors downstairs, fireplace and a totally redone kitchen. Secure building with controlled access to garage andunit and 2 parking spaces. Beautiful Master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and walk-in closet. Bright and sunny throughout with lots of closets and your own privatelaundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10627 MOORPARK Street have any available units?
10627 MOORPARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10627 MOORPARK Street have?
Some of 10627 MOORPARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10627 MOORPARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
10627 MOORPARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10627 MOORPARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 10627 MOORPARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10627 MOORPARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 10627 MOORPARK Street offers parking.
Does 10627 MOORPARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10627 MOORPARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10627 MOORPARK Street have a pool?
No, 10627 MOORPARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 10627 MOORPARK Street have accessible units?
No, 10627 MOORPARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10627 MOORPARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10627 MOORPARK Street has units with dishwashers.
