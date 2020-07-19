10627 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

Beautifully redone 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse style apartment in a wonderful controlled access building situated on a quiet street close to Universal Studiosand many shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd. Hardwood floors downstairs, fireplace and a totally redone kitchen. Secure building with controlled access to garage andunit and 2 parking spaces. Beautiful Master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and walk-in closet. Bright and sunny throughout with lots of closets and your own privatelaundry.