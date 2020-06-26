1061 North KENTER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available as of July 2019 furnished or unfurnished. This Crestwood Hills home is a mid-century gem, light and bright, a peaceful oasis with ocean, canyon and city views. It offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. A spacious living room includes a beautiful wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass windows show off the panoramic views. There is a wrap-around deck and 2 patios so you are able to choose your favorite spot for barbecuing. Downstairs is a large and fantastic party room replete with a bar, TV, refrigerator, dishwasher, and surround-sound for entertaining. It can be used with a separate entrance and be a hideaway for the youngsters or yourself. A "park-like" and magical backyard has fruit trees and grass. Come see for yourself.