Los Angeles, CA
1061 North KENTER Avenue
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM

1061 North KENTER Avenue

1061 N. Kenter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1061 N. Kenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available as of July 2019 furnished or unfurnished. This Crestwood Hills home is a mid-century gem, light and bright, a peaceful oasis with ocean, canyon and city views. It offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. A spacious living room includes a beautiful wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass windows show off the panoramic views. There is a wrap-around deck and 2 patios so you are able to choose your favorite spot for barbecuing. Downstairs is a large and fantastic party room replete with a bar, TV, refrigerator, dishwasher, and surround-sound for entertaining. It can be used with a separate entrance and be a hideaway for the youngsters or yourself. A "park-like" and magical backyard has fruit trees and grass. Come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 North KENTER Avenue have any available units?
1061 North KENTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 North KENTER Avenue have?
Some of 1061 North KENTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 North KENTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1061 North KENTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 North KENTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1061 North KENTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1061 North KENTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1061 North KENTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1061 North KENTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 North KENTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 North KENTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1061 North KENTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1061 North KENTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1061 North KENTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 North KENTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 North KENTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
