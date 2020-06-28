All apartments in Los Angeles
10573 LE CONTE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10573 LE CONTE Avenue

10573 Le Conte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10573 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Resort-like 5+5 Med,polished&copper-roofed home sits on a knoll &is ideal for both grand&intimate entertaining w/gracious spaces indoor&out.A welcoming front crtyrd w/unobstructed views of mature trees&city opens to a frml entry w/high ceilings which leads to large frml living rm w/an elegant fp.Sizable frml dining rm is adj to Spacious cook's kit complete w/all the bells&whistles &includes a sunlit brkfst area,stainless steel appl, mrble flrs,grnte cntr-tps&loads of cabinets. Adjoining bright familyrm.Back yard &pool could be accessed from the living room, master&second bdrm.Lrge Master suite w/sitting area&large walk-in closet w/French doors to the yard. Very light&bright,hrdwd flrs,A/C. Downstairs living area w/additional rooms&baths has an exterior door&could be used as a separate living quarter&would make a superior mother-in-law suite/potential rental unit.No stairs from the garage. Warner School, LOWEST price/sqft in the area. You'll be nicely surprised when step into this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10573 LE CONTE Avenue have any available units?
10573 LE CONTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10573 LE CONTE Avenue have?
Some of 10573 LE CONTE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10573 LE CONTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10573 LE CONTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10573 LE CONTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10573 LE CONTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10573 LE CONTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10573 LE CONTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10573 LE CONTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10573 LE CONTE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10573 LE CONTE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10573 LE CONTE Avenue has a pool.
Does 10573 LE CONTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10573 LE CONTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10573 LE CONTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10573 LE CONTE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
