10573 LE CONTE Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Resort-like 5+5 Med,polished&copper-roofed home sits on a knoll &is ideal for both grand&intimate entertaining w/gracious spaces indoor&out.A welcoming front crtyrd w/unobstructed views of mature trees&city opens to a frml entry w/high ceilings which leads to large frml living rm w/an elegant fp.Sizable frml dining rm is adj to Spacious cook's kit complete w/all the bells&whistles &includes a sunlit brkfst area,stainless steel appl, mrble flrs,grnte cntr-tps&loads of cabinets. Adjoining bright familyrm.Back yard &pool could be accessed from the living room, master&second bdrm.Lrge Master suite w/sitting area&large walk-in closet w/French doors to the yard. Very light&bright,hrdwd flrs,A/C. Downstairs living area w/additional rooms&baths has an exterior door&could be used as a separate living quarter&would make a superior mother-in-law suite/potential rental unit.No stairs from the garage. Warner School, LOWEST price/sqft in the area. You'll be nicely surprised when step into this home.