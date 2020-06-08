10564 Ayres Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Completely Re-modeled !

All systems - from the ground up.



Single family home all Newly remodeled from the inside out and from the bottom up. THE WHOLE HOME HAS BEEN REDONE from the ground up .



With a Stellar 600 sq ft MASTER SUITE with two walk in closets

Jacuzzi / Spa Tub, Sep. Shower



Home Includes:



Elegant Gourmet Kitchen

Dinning Room

Living room with a decorative fireplace

Office / Den alcove off master suite

Central AC / Heat

Hardwood & Travertine flooring with Granite Counters



House is about 1,800 sq feet,

Lot size is about 6,250 Sf ft

Garage & Long drive way



Shown by appt. only

W/C pets

One Year lease min.

Available for move in.