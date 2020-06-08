All apartments in Los Angeles
10564 Ayres Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10564 Ayres Ave

10564 W Ayres Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10564 W Ayres Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Completely Re-modeled !
All systems - from the ground up.

Single family home all Newly remodeled from the inside out and from the bottom up. THE WHOLE HOME HAS BEEN REDONE from the ground up .

With a Stellar 600 sq ft MASTER SUITE with two walk in closets
Jacuzzi / Spa Tub, Sep. Shower

Home Includes:

Elegant Gourmet Kitchen
Dinning Room
Living room with a decorative fireplace
Office / Den alcove off master suite
Central AC / Heat
Hardwood & Travertine flooring with Granite Counters

House is about 1,800 sq feet,
Lot size is about 6,250 Sf ft
Garage & Long drive way

Shown by appt. only
W/C pets
One Year lease min.
Available for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10564 Ayres Ave have any available units?
10564 Ayres Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10564 Ayres Ave have?
Some of 10564 Ayres Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10564 Ayres Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10564 Ayres Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10564 Ayres Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10564 Ayres Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10564 Ayres Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10564 Ayres Ave does offer parking.
Does 10564 Ayres Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10564 Ayres Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10564 Ayres Ave have a pool?
No, 10564 Ayres Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10564 Ayres Ave have accessible units?
No, 10564 Ayres Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10564 Ayres Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10564 Ayres Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
