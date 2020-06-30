All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10555 ASHTON Avenue.
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:28 PM

10555 ASHTON Avenue

10555 Ashton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10555 Ashton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
Located in one of the luxurious Architectural contemporary buildings in Prime Westwood is this front facing unit which features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and den. Formal Entry, Open Floor Plan, hardwood floors throughout, large living room with French doors opening to the large balcony with beautiful Views, formal Dining Room, very light and bright, freshly Painted, master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, spacious remodeled master bathroom with spa tub and separate shower. There are two additional bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with Granite Countertops, eat-in area and & Stainless Steel new Appliances. washer/dryer inside, A/C, small complex. Ideal for entertaining, close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10555 ASHTON Avenue have any available units?
10555 ASHTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10555 ASHTON Avenue have?
Some of 10555 ASHTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10555 ASHTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10555 ASHTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10555 ASHTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10555 ASHTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10555 ASHTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 10555 ASHTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10555 ASHTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10555 ASHTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10555 ASHTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 10555 ASHTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10555 ASHTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10555 ASHTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10555 ASHTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10555 ASHTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
