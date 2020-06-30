10555 ASHTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator hot tub

Located in one of the luxurious Architectural contemporary buildings in Prime Westwood is this front facing unit which features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and den. Formal Entry, Open Floor Plan, hardwood floors throughout, large living room with French doors opening to the large balcony with beautiful Views, formal Dining Room, very light and bright, freshly Painted, master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, spacious remodeled master bathroom with spa tub and separate shower. There are two additional bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with Granite Countertops, eat-in area and & Stainless Steel new Appliances. washer/dryer inside, A/C, small complex. Ideal for entertaining, close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and freeways.