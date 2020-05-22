10550 Woldrich Street

Amenities

Beautiful Ranch Home! - Property Id: 84958



Quarter Acre Ranch" located on a peaceful cul-de-sac in Lake View Terrace! This move in ready home has been beautifully updated and backs up to the Hansen Dam Recreational area. You can ride your horse right out the back yard and onto gorgeous trails! It has a beautiful open floor plan with living room, dining room, and remodeled kitchen. There are stainless steel appliances, solid surface counters, and loads of light! There are 4 bedrooms, one of which could be a convertible den or office. The master bedroom has built-in storage and a private 3/4 bath that has beautiful tile work. The remaining bedrooms share a full bath that also has been remodeled. There is a tack shed as well as horse trailer or RV parking. Dual pane windows, central air, an outdoor dog kennel, laundry room, garage, and ample off the street parking.Renovated backyard with pavers and brand new covered horse stalls.

