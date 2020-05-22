All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

10550 Woldrich Street

10550 Woldrich Street · No Longer Available
Location

10550 Woldrich Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Ranch Home! - Property Id: 84958

Quarter Acre Ranch" located on a peaceful cul-de-sac in Lake View Terrace! This move in ready home has been beautifully updated and backs up to the Hansen Dam Recreational area. You can ride your horse right out the back yard and onto gorgeous trails! It has a beautiful open floor plan with living room, dining room, and remodeled kitchen. There are stainless steel appliances, solid surface counters, and loads of light! There are 4 bedrooms, one of which could be a convertible den or office. The master bedroom has built-in storage and a private 3/4 bath that has beautiful tile work. The remaining bedrooms share a full bath that also has been remodeled. There is a tack shed as well as horse trailer or RV parking. Dual pane windows, central air, an outdoor dog kennel, laundry room, garage, and ample off the street parking.Renovated backyard with pavers and brand new covered horse stalls.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84958
Property Id 84958

(RLNE5836951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10550 Woldrich Street have any available units?
10550 Woldrich Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10550 Woldrich Street have?
Some of 10550 Woldrich Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10550 Woldrich Street currently offering any rent specials?
10550 Woldrich Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 Woldrich Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10550 Woldrich Street is pet friendly.
Does 10550 Woldrich Street offer parking?
Yes, 10550 Woldrich Street offers parking.
Does 10550 Woldrich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10550 Woldrich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 Woldrich Street have a pool?
No, 10550 Woldrich Street does not have a pool.
Does 10550 Woldrich Street have accessible units?
No, 10550 Woldrich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 Woldrich Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10550 Woldrich Street has units with dishwashers.

