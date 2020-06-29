All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10542 Whipple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10542 Whipple Street
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

10542 Whipple Street

10542 Whipple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10542 Whipple Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to the best deal in Toluca Lake! This Spanish Mediterranean 7 bedroom and 7 bath home is absolute bliss. This house boasts style and a warm, relaxing ambiance. Entering the home you will find the formal living room complete with tray ceilings, recessed lights and a cozy fireplace with mantle. The chef’s kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, center island, wine cooler, granite countertops, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. The living area features a cozy fireplace is drenched in natural sunlight through large windows and french doors that lead to the spacious backyard. Master bedroom features plush carpeting, a balcony overlooking the backyard, fireplace, a walk-in closet and master bath with shower & tub. The bedrooms are cozy, and the natural light that flows through makes a comfortable and relaxing space. Additional features include dining room with tray ceilings & statement chandelier, statement office with coffered ceilings, recessed lighting throughout, multi-zoned central heat and AC, attached 3 car garage, convenient dumbwaiter, laundry room, theater room, large lounge with wet bar & wine cooler, wine cellar, bonus room used as a exercise room & more! The outside of the home is engaging with private lawn and garden areas surrounding a dazzling pool with spa. Exceptionally located for a lifestyle of absolute convenience, this home is the ultimate in day-to-day convenience, close to all amenities the area has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10542 Whipple Street have any available units?
10542 Whipple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10542 Whipple Street have?
Some of 10542 Whipple Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10542 Whipple Street currently offering any rent specials?
10542 Whipple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10542 Whipple Street pet-friendly?
No, 10542 Whipple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10542 Whipple Street offer parking?
Yes, 10542 Whipple Street offers parking.
Does 10542 Whipple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10542 Whipple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10542 Whipple Street have a pool?
Yes, 10542 Whipple Street has a pool.
Does 10542 Whipple Street have accessible units?
No, 10542 Whipple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10542 Whipple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10542 Whipple Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College