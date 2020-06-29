10542 Whipple Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Welcome to the best deal in Toluca Lake! This Spanish Mediterranean 7 bedroom and 7 bath home is absolute bliss. This house boasts style and a warm, relaxing ambiance. Entering the home you will find the formal living room complete with tray ceilings, recessed lights and a cozy fireplace with mantle. The chef’s kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, center island, wine cooler, granite countertops, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. The living area features a cozy fireplace is drenched in natural sunlight through large windows and french doors that lead to the spacious backyard. Master bedroom features plush carpeting, a balcony overlooking the backyard, fireplace, a walk-in closet and master bath with shower & tub. The bedrooms are cozy, and the natural light that flows through makes a comfortable and relaxing space. Additional features include dining room with tray ceilings & statement chandelier, statement office with coffered ceilings, recessed lighting throughout, multi-zoned central heat and AC, attached 3 car garage, convenient dumbwaiter, laundry room, theater room, large lounge with wet bar & wine cooler, wine cellar, bonus room used as a exercise room & more! The outside of the home is engaging with private lawn and garden areas surrounding a dazzling pool with spa. Exceptionally located for a lifestyle of absolute convenience, this home is the ultimate in day-to-day convenience, close to all amenities the area has to offer!