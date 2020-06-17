1053 S Stanley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Renovated 1 bed 1 bath in Miracle Mile! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit, first floor and front facing in a charming fourplex in Miracle Mile.



Completely remodeled with brand new appliances, new paint throughout, hardwood floors, new bathroom, etc.



Landlord willing to enclose a private yard!



In Miracle Mile near Beverly Hills and Century City. Close to transportation, the Hollywood life, and near many restaurants, museums, cultural and shopping center. Will have an option to sublease. Available Now!



Contact Noam for a private showing: noam@kapeproperties.com or 310-912-7808 (call or text)



