1053 S Stanley Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1053 S Stanley Avenue

1053 South Stanley Avenue · (310) 912-7808
Location

1053 South Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1053 S Stanley Avenue, Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Renovated 1 bed 1 bath in Miracle Mile! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit, first floor and front facing in a charming fourplex in Miracle Mile.

Completely remodeled with brand new appliances, new paint throughout, hardwood floors, new bathroom, etc.

Landlord willing to enclose a private yard!

In Miracle Mile near Beverly Hills and Century City. Close to transportation, the Hollywood life, and near many restaurants, museums, cultural and shopping center. Will have an option to sublease. Available Now!

Contact Noam for a private showing: noam@kapeproperties.com or 310-912-7808 (call or text)

(RLNE5532371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 S Stanley Avenue have any available units?
1053 S Stanley Avenue has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1053 S Stanley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1053 S Stanley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 S Stanley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1053 S Stanley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1053 S Stanley Avenue offer parking?
No, 1053 S Stanley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1053 S Stanley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 S Stanley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 S Stanley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1053 S Stanley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1053 S Stanley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1053 S Stanley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 S Stanley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 S Stanley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 S Stanley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1053 S Stanley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
