1053 North Ardmore Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

OLD HOLLYWOOD CHARM BUNGALOW(think small house) - Really br Garden Style in a Clean Nice Small Complex. 1/2 block off Santa Monica Blvd. A lot of old Hollywood charm. FRESH interior panting, New sink and faucet. Includes Refrigerator and Beautiful gas stove. Newer Bathroombr Lots of morning sun and lots of windows. Storage and 3 closets. BIG BIG 940 SQft! ORIGINAL OAK floors beautifully refinished and ceramic tile through out. No Carpet!Big Kitchen with Refrigerator included. Original build-in cabinets in living-room. Laundry hook-ups with gas for dryer in a separate laundry room off kitchen. Very CLEANbr Security gated common grounds. br Cat Friendly - Meow. Dogs are not possible.br This unit just came available after a MAJOR beautification. br Call 949-335-2931br PET POLICYCat friendly. NO dogs permitted.A pet security deposit will be required and a pet lease will be used.br Clean home. $1650 month.Security Deposit $1000 on approval of Credit.Call direct 949-335-293190% WALK SCOREIt rents quick!iP