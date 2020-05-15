All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:45 AM

1053 North Ardmore Ave

1053 North Ardmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1053 North Ardmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
OLD HOLLYWOOD CHARM BUNGALOW(think small house) - Really br Garden Style in a Clean Nice Small Complex. 1/2 block off Santa Monica Blvd. A lot of old Hollywood charm. FRESH interior panting, New sink and faucet. Includes Refrigerator and Beautiful gas stove. Newer Bathroombr Lots of morning sun and lots of windows. Storage and 3 closets. BIG BIG 940 SQft! ORIGINAL OAK floors beautifully refinished and ceramic tile through out. No Carpet!Big Kitchen with Refrigerator included. Original build-in cabinets in living-room. Laundry hook-ups with gas for dryer in a separate laundry room off kitchen. Very CLEANbr Security gated common grounds. br Cat Friendly - Meow. Dogs are not possible.br This unit just came available after a MAJOR beautification. br Call 949-335-2931br PET POLICYCat friendly. NO dogs permitted.A pet security deposit will be required and a pet lease will be used.br Clean home. $1650 month.Security Deposit $1000 on approval of Credit.Call direct 949-335-293190% WALK SCOREIt rents quick!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 North Ardmore Ave have any available units?
1053 North Ardmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 North Ardmore Ave have?
Some of 1053 North Ardmore Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 North Ardmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1053 North Ardmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 North Ardmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1053 North Ardmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1053 North Ardmore Ave offer parking?
No, 1053 North Ardmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1053 North Ardmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 North Ardmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 North Ardmore Ave have a pool?
No, 1053 North Ardmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1053 North Ardmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 1053 North Ardmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 North Ardmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 North Ardmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
