1049 S Hobart Boulevard

This amazing custom-designed luxury penthouse unit offers open floor plan with all 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor with loft. This is the largest unit with soaring extra high ceiling, bright and airy of natural light with spectacular breath taking views of DTLA. Upgrades include: wooden floor in the living area, new fresh paint, berber carpet in the bedrooms, plantation shutter, walk in closet, total of 3 balcony, tile and granite tiles in all wet areas, granite counter tops, large soaking tubs, and only unit that has 2 side by side parking. Spacious Loft on the second level can be used as library, game room or guest room and also includes large private sun deck to have gathering of friends and family. It also includes storage unit and work out gym near parking lot. Not to mention all living spaces with bedrooms and bath on main level with no one above, the most UNIQUE, Luxurious and Functional floor plan in Los Angeles. Quiet and secure neighborhood, multiple security cams, and overall well maintained property. This area is a walker's paradise and transit is excellent with many nearby public transportation. Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Grocery, Parks, Cafe, Bakery, Entertainment and much much more Nearby. Words can not describe how distinct this condo unit is compare to others in the area, MUST SEE to appreciate it. This EXECUTIVE LUXURY CONDO can be your Home Sweet Home!!!