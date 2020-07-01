All apartments in Los Angeles
1049 S Hobart Boulevard
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1049 S Hobart Boulevard

1049 South Hobart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1049 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
This amazing custom-designed luxury penthouse unit offers open floor plan with all 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor with loft. This is the largest unit with soaring extra high ceiling, bright and airy of natural light with spectacular breath taking views of DTLA. Upgrades include: wooden floor in the living area, new fresh paint, berber carpet in the bedrooms, plantation shutter, walk in closet, total of 3 balcony, tile and granite tiles in all wet areas, granite counter tops, large soaking tubs, and only unit that has 2 side by side parking. Spacious Loft on the second level can be used as library, game room or guest room and also includes large private sun deck to have gathering of friends and family. It also includes storage unit and work out gym near parking lot. Not to mention all living spaces with bedrooms and bath on main level with no one above, the most UNIQUE, Luxurious and Functional floor plan in Los Angeles. Quiet and secure neighborhood, multiple security cams, and overall well maintained property. This area is a walker's paradise and transit is excellent with many nearby public transportation. Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Grocery, Parks, Cafe, Bakery, Entertainment and much much more Nearby. Words can not describe how distinct this condo unit is compare to others in the area, MUST SEE to appreciate it. This EXECUTIVE LUXURY CONDO can be your Home Sweet Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 S Hobart Boulevard have any available units?
1049 S Hobart Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 S Hobart Boulevard have?
Some of 1049 S Hobart Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 S Hobart Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1049 S Hobart Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 S Hobart Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1049 S Hobart Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1049 S Hobart Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1049 S Hobart Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1049 S Hobart Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 S Hobart Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 S Hobart Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1049 S Hobart Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1049 S Hobart Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1049 S Hobart Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 S Hobart Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 S Hobart Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

