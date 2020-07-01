Rent Calculator
1046 PRINCETON Drive
1046 Princeton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1046 Princeton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1046 PRINCETON Drive have any available units?
1046 PRINCETON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1046 PRINCETON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1046 PRINCETON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 PRINCETON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1046 PRINCETON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1046 PRINCETON Drive offer parking?
No, 1046 PRINCETON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1046 PRINCETON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 PRINCETON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 PRINCETON Drive have a pool?
No, 1046 PRINCETON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1046 PRINCETON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1046 PRINCETON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 PRINCETON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 PRINCETON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 PRINCETON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 PRINCETON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
