1046 N Normandie Ave

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo in Hollywood - Property Id: 175622
Condo Features:
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
1,047 sq ft
Located on the First Floor
Pet Friendly
Condo Amenities:
Hardwood floors
Extra-Large Living Room + Dining Area equipped with Bose Audio
Kitchen features Granite Counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances
Spacious Bedrooms with plenty of closet space
Large jetted soaking tub in Bathroom
Private Front Patio & Back Balcony
Additional Storage Space located in Garage
Gated & Covered Tandem Parking
Washer Hook-up
Additional Laundry in Building
Close proximity to the Metro and 101 Freeway
Adjacent to Silver Lake, DTLA, Koreatown, West Hollywood
10 minute walk to LA Community College (LACC)
10 minute drive to University of Southern California (USC)
Walk Score of 89
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175622p
Property Id 175622
(RLNE5303467)