Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1046 N Normandie Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1046 N Normandie Ave

1046 Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo in Hollywood - Property Id: 175622

Condo Features:
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
1,047 sq ft
Located on the First Floor
Pet Friendly

Condo Amenities:
Hardwood floors
Extra-Large Living Room + Dining Area equipped with Bose Audio
Kitchen features Granite Counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances
Spacious Bedrooms with plenty of closet space
Large jetted soaking tub in Bathroom
Private Front Patio & Back Balcony
Additional Storage Space located in Garage
Gated & Covered Tandem Parking
Washer Hook-up
Additional Laundry in Building
Close proximity to the Metro and 101 Freeway
Adjacent to Silver Lake, DTLA, Koreatown, West Hollywood
10 minute walk to LA Community College (LACC)
10 minute drive to University of Southern California (USC)
Walk Score of 89
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175622p
Property Id 175622

(RLNE5303467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 N Normandie Ave have any available units?
1046 N Normandie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 N Normandie Ave have?
Some of 1046 N Normandie Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 N Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1046 N Normandie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 N Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 N Normandie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1046 N Normandie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1046 N Normandie Ave offers parking.
Does 1046 N Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 N Normandie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 N Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 1046 N Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1046 N Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 1046 N Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 N Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 N Normandie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

