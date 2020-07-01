1046 N Normandie Ave

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo in Hollywood - Property Id: 175622



Condo Features:

2 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

1,047 sq ft

Located on the First Floor

Pet Friendly



Condo Amenities:

Hardwood floors

Extra-Large Living Room + Dining Area equipped with Bose Audio

Kitchen features Granite Counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances

Spacious Bedrooms with plenty of closet space

Large jetted soaking tub in Bathroom

Private Front Patio & Back Balcony

Additional Storage Space located in Garage

Gated & Covered Tandem Parking

Washer Hook-up

Additional Laundry in Building

Close proximity to the Metro and 101 Freeway

Adjacent to Silver Lake, DTLA, Koreatown, West Hollywood

10 minute walk to LA Community College (LACC)

10 minute drive to University of Southern California (USC)

Walk Score of 89

