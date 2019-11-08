Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom House(With Bonus Room) : Historic Cultural Neighborhood Available Now!! - Two bedroom home + Bonus Room with scenic view of beautiful down town Los Angeles Landscape. Modern new kitchen with new appliances, large living area with decorative fireplace, plus bonus room that could be an office or additional storage. Charming bathroom with built in cabinets with tub and shower. Also, for your convenience there is a washer & dryer hookup.



This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

1046 Figueroa Terrace is a 16 minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Chinatown Station stop.



This location is in the Historic Cultural neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Everett Park, Dodger Stadium and Alpine Park.



FOR ALL QUESTIONS AND VIEWINGS YOU MUST CONTACT IVAN DIRECTLY: 626-318-3799



