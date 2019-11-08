All apartments in Los Angeles
1046 Figueroa Terrace
1046 Figueroa Terrace

1046 Figueroa Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Figueroa Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom House(With Bonus Room) : Historic Cultural Neighborhood Available Now!! - Two bedroom home + Bonus Room with scenic view of beautiful down town Los Angeles Landscape. Modern new kitchen with new appliances, large living area with decorative fireplace, plus bonus room that could be an office or additional storage. Charming bathroom with built in cabinets with tub and shower. Also, for your convenience there is a washer & dryer hookup.

This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
1046 Figueroa Terrace is a 16 minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Chinatown Station stop.

This location is in the Historic Cultural neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Everett Park, Dodger Stadium and Alpine Park.

FOR ALL QUESTIONS AND VIEWINGS YOU MUST CONTACT IVAN DIRECTLY: 626-318-3799

(RLNE4934893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Figueroa Terrace have any available units?
1046 Figueroa Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 Figueroa Terrace have?
Some of 1046 Figueroa Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Figueroa Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Figueroa Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Figueroa Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Figueroa Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1046 Figueroa Terrace offer parking?
No, 1046 Figueroa Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Figueroa Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Figueroa Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Figueroa Terrace have a pool?
No, 1046 Figueroa Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Figueroa Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1046 Figueroa Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Figueroa Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Figueroa Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
