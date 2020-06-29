All apartments in Los Angeles
1044 E 49th Pl

1044 East 49th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1044 East 49th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Detached back House 2 Beds + 1 Bath

To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com &#8232; &#8232;Great opportunity to rent a detached back house 2 Beds + 1 Bath with AC just completely redone in South LA

&#8232;Features include : &#8232;
- New paint
- Beautiful laminate floors throughout
- Spacious kitchen with beautiful wood cabinet and a stove
- Two bedrooms with mirror closets
- One bathroom with bathtub
- Wall AC unit in Kitchen

&#8232;Lots of natural Sunlight ! &#8232;
Tenant pays for all utilities. &#8232;

Great location!

&#8232;&#8232;Rent: $ 1,700 / month &#8232;
Security Deposit: $ 1,700 &#8232;
Application Fee is $35. &#8232;
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately. &#8232;
Pet Deposit : $ 300 / Pet &#8232;&#8232;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 E 49th Pl have any available units?
1044 E 49th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 E 49th Pl have?
Some of 1044 E 49th Pl's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 E 49th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1044 E 49th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 E 49th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 E 49th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1044 E 49th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1044 E 49th Pl offers parking.
Does 1044 E 49th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 E 49th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 E 49th Pl have a pool?
No, 1044 E 49th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1044 E 49th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1044 E 49th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 E 49th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 E 49th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

