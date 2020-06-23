10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym pool valet service

Conveniently located near Beverly Hills, Westwood and Century City. This large contemporary N/W facing 1BD/1.5BTH showplace offers an open floor plan with an over-sized living and dining area. This newly renovated and bright unit is located within the Wilshire Holmby, a full-service concierge building situated on the renowned Wilshire Corridor. Included are state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, oven, microwave and glass burner stove-top which compliment the hard wood floors, wide windows and finishes. En-suite bath included in master bedroom, along with additional guest bathroom in unit. A generous wrap-around terrace runs the length from Master bedroom to the living room, making this an ideal space for entertaining or simply relaxing. Located on the Holmby side, this unit offers a more quiet sanctuary. Building amenities include 24-hour security and valet, pool, gym and a rec room. Lease costs include: water, cable, all building amenities.