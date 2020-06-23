All apartments in Los Angeles
10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard

10433 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10433 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
valet service
Conveniently located near Beverly Hills, Westwood and Century City. This large contemporary N/W facing 1BD/1.5BTH showplace offers an open floor plan with an over-sized living and dining area. This newly renovated and bright unit is located within the Wilshire Holmby, a full-service concierge building situated on the renowned Wilshire Corridor. Included are state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, oven, microwave and glass burner stove-top which compliment the hard wood floors, wide windows and finishes. En-suite bath included in master bedroom, along with additional guest bathroom in unit. A generous wrap-around terrace runs the length from Master bedroom to the living room, making this an ideal space for entertaining or simply relaxing. Located on the Holmby side, this unit offers a more quiet sanctuary. Building amenities include 24-hour security and valet, pool, gym and a rec room. Lease costs include: water, cable, all building amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard have any available units?
10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard have?
Some of 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10433 WILSHIRE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
