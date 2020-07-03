1041 North Bonnie Brae Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top Floor Skyline View Studio + Ultra Modern Hardwood Floors in Prime Echo Park. Tons of Natural Light. Steps from all the action yet tucked away on a gorgeous tree lined street. Brand New Appliances, freshly painted and move-in ready. Super central LA location. Legendary neighborhood with a rich cultural heritage and tons of great bars, restaurants, and clubs. DTLA just a short 5 min drive. 12 month lease. OAC. Please see video now!



https://youtu.be/iV-CfYZ8B5E - virtual showing



***SPECIAL 3 Month Rent Reduction PROMOTION*** Please text me directly for details 310-975-4064



If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to every city. Major freeway access close by to all metro areas.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text ASAP for much faster response)



Local Employers:



SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



PETS Regulations:



$35.00 Monthly Pet Rent

$250.00 Pet Security Deposit



Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull & Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Rottweilers, Akitas, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Husky



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1041-n-bonnie-brae-st-los-angeles-ca-90026-usa-unit-15/228487d4-a11f-4735-8de0-567ff17f32a0



