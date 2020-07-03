All apartments in Los Angeles
1041 North Bonnie Brae Street

1041 Bonnie Brae Street · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top Floor Skyline View Studio + Ultra Modern Hardwood Floors in Prime Echo Park. Tons of Natural Light. Steps from all the action yet tucked away on a gorgeous tree lined street. Brand New Appliances, freshly painted and move-in ready. Super central LA location. Legendary neighborhood with a rich cultural heritage and tons of great bars, restaurants, and clubs. DTLA just a short 5 min drive. 12 month lease. OAC. Please see video now!

https://youtu.be/iV-CfYZ8B5E - virtual showing

***SPECIAL 3 Month Rent Reduction PROMOTION*** Please text me directly for details 310-975-4064

If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to every city. Major freeway access close by to all metro areas.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text ASAP for much faster response)

Local Employers:

SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

PETS Regulations:

$35.00 Monthly Pet Rent
$250.00 Pet Security Deposit

Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull & Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Rottweilers, Akitas, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Husky

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1041-n-bonnie-brae-st-los-angeles-ca-90026-usa-unit-15/228487d4-a11f-4735-8de0-567ff17f32a0

(RLNE5688211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street have any available units?
1041 North Bonnie Brae Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street have?
Some of 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street currently offering any rent specials?
1041 North Bonnie Brae Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street is pet friendly.
Does 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street offer parking?
No, 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street does not offer parking.
Does 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street have a pool?
No, 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street does not have a pool.
Does 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street have accessible units?
No, 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 North Bonnie Brae Street does not have units with dishwashers.

