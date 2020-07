Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath rear house located in San Pedro. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Enjoy your cute kitchen equipped with a white oven, stove top with a hooded range, and all white cabinets for all your storage needs. Washer/Dryer hookups conveniently located inside.

* Street parking Only

* No pets

To view this unit please register on our website www.harborpm.com. For more information please contact Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123.