104 South Hayworth Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:30 PM

104 South Hayworth Avenue

104 South Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

104 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Very large, top-floor condo with laminate floors, stove/refrigerator/dishwasher, LARGE balcony, working gas fireplace, TONS of closet space, and extra-large master bathroom. This well-maintained apartment also includes two parking spaces in tandem, laundry on-site, security entry, and kind, quiet neighbors. The location couldn't be better. Close to the Grove, Beverly Center, CBS, Brunch, Shops, Grocery, and MUCH MUCH MORE. Sorry, no pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 South Hayworth Avenue have any available units?
104 South Hayworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 South Hayworth Avenue have?
Some of 104 South Hayworth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 South Hayworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
104 South Hayworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 South Hayworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 104 South Hayworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 104 South Hayworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 104 South Hayworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 104 South Hayworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 South Hayworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 South Hayworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 104 South Hayworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 104 South Hayworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 104 South Hayworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 104 South Hayworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 South Hayworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

