10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle

No room mates. Modern, updated, and spacious four bedroom home with nice grass yard in prominent Bel-Air Glen homeowner's association. Home boasts wood floors, modern appliances, high ceilings, and gorgeous Master with en suite Bath. The Master Bath has impressive step-in shower. Along with the formal dining area, family, and living rooms, is an extra large vaulted bonus room, which may be used as an executive office, media room, or children's play area. From the kitchen area is an expansive deck leading to a private grass yard surrounded by mature trees. Exclusive community amenities include swimming pool, modern gym, tennis, clubhouse, basketball court and quaint park, all within walking distance, and 24 hour armed patrolled security. Local shopping and dining at the famous Glen Centre are also within walking distance. Landlords require all prospective tenants to have excellent credit and references. HOA rules do not permit roommates.