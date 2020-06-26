All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle

10389 Summer Holly Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10389 Summer Holly Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
No room mates. Modern, updated, and spacious four bedroom home with nice grass yard in prominent Bel-Air Glen homeowner's association. Home boasts wood floors, modern appliances, high ceilings, and gorgeous Master with en suite Bath. The Master Bath has impressive step-in shower. Along with the formal dining area, family, and living rooms, is an extra large vaulted bonus room, which may be used as an executive office, media room, or children's play area. From the kitchen area is an expansive deck leading to a private grass yard surrounded by mature trees. Exclusive community amenities include swimming pool, modern gym, tennis, clubhouse, basketball court and quaint park, all within walking distance, and 24 hour armed patrolled security. Local shopping and dining at the famous Glen Centre are also within walking distance. Landlords require all prospective tenants to have excellent credit and references. HOA rules do not permit roommates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle have any available units?
10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle have?
Some of 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle offers parking.
Does 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle has a pool.
Does 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle have accessible units?
No, 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10389 SUMMER HOLLY Circle has units with dishwashers.
