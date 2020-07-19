10350 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

This is an absolutely gorgeous, fully renovated unit with prime location on in Wilshire Corridor. Meticulously designed, replete with luxury amenities and recently renovated with great attention to detail. 3 large bedrooms + 2.5 baths unit with terrific city & ocean views from all rooms. The unit features high ceilings, recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. Living room w/large balcony with power sun shades on all windows--great for entertaining. Kitchen with top quality appliances, granite countertops and breakfast nook. Master suite has a large walk-in closet and spacious master bath with double sink. Private second bedroom and third with bathroom. The building offers full amenities of highest quality, valet parking, concierge, manager on the side, gym, pool, party room and etc. Conveniently located near UCLA, Westwood Village, short distance to Century City Mall, short drive to Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Santa Monica.