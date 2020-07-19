All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
10350 Wilshire Boulevard
10350 Wilshire Boulevard

10350 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10350 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
This is an absolutely gorgeous, fully renovated unit with prime location on in Wilshire Corridor. Meticulously designed, replete with luxury amenities and recently renovated with great attention to detail. 3 large bedrooms + 2.5 baths unit with terrific city & ocean views from all rooms. The unit features high ceilings, recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. Living room w/large balcony with power sun shades on all windows--great for entertaining. Kitchen with top quality appliances, granite countertops and breakfast nook. Master suite has a large walk-in closet and spacious master bath with double sink. Private second bedroom and third with bathroom. The building offers full amenities of highest quality, valet parking, concierge, manager on the side, gym, pool, party room and etc. Conveniently located near UCLA, Westwood Village, short distance to Century City Mall, short drive to Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Santa Monica.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10350 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
10350 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10350 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 10350 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10350 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10350 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10350 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10350 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10350 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10350 Wilshire Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10350 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10350 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10350 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10350 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10350 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10350 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10350 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10350 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
