Los Angeles, CA
1032 West 1st Street
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:24 AM

1032 West 1st Street

1032 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1032 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 1032 W. 1st Street, San Pedro, CA 90731 (Located above Gaffey Street)

- Rent: $1,375 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500 (On Approved Credit)
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 625 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Hardwood floors in common areas
- Tile Floors in kitchen and bathroom
- Walk-in closet
- Lots of built in storage
- Gas stove, oven, and range included
- Street Parking Only
- Laundromat Next-door
- Utilities included: water & trash
- No pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 West 1st Street have any available units?
1032 West 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 West 1st Street have?
Some of 1032 West 1st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 West 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1032 West 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 West 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1032 West 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1032 West 1st Street offer parking?
No, 1032 West 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1032 West 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 West 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 West 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1032 West 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1032 West 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1032 West 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 West 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 West 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
