1032 West 1st Street

Address: 1032 W. 1st Street, San Pedro, CA 90731 (Located above Gaffey Street)



- Rent: $1,375 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,500 (On Approved Credit)

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx 625 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Hardwood floors in common areas

- Tile Floors in kitchen and bathroom

- Walk-in closet

- Lots of built in storage

- Gas stove, oven, and range included

- Street Parking Only

- Laundromat Next-door

- Utilities included: water & trash

- No pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.