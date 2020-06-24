1032 West 1st Street

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address: 1032 W. 1st Street, San Pedro, CA 90731 (Located above Gaffey Street)
- Rent: $1,375 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500 (On Approved Credit)
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 625 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Hardwood floors in common areas
- Tile Floors in kitchen and bathroom
- Walk-in closet
- Lots of built in storage
- Gas stove, oven, and range included
- Street Parking Only
- Laundromat Next-door
- Utilities included: water & trash
- No pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.