Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated carpet

Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathroom home on a large corner lot. The home has it all starting with large new kitchen, 2.5 baths, laminate floors and carpet. Large living room with sliding doors leading out to the large back yard. Separate dining room and den for large family meals and entertaining. There is also a laundry room inside the house.