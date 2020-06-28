All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10310 Stafford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10310 Stafford Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

10310 Stafford Lane

10310 Stafford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10310 Stafford Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Beautiful, fully upgraded 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath home in Chatsworth. Wood floors throughout, light and bright. Formal living room with fire place and wet bar. Kitchen has been newly renovated with quartz counter tops & new tile floors. Four bedrooms are on the second floor. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet, renovated bathroom and a balcony. Entertainers backyard with patio, pool and a basketball court. Attached one bedroom guest house with new kitchen and bathroom. Guest house has its own entry. You must see it to appreciate all the upgrades. Close to shopping, park & 118 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 Stafford Lane have any available units?
10310 Stafford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10310 Stafford Lane have?
Some of 10310 Stafford Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 Stafford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10310 Stafford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 Stafford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10310 Stafford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10310 Stafford Lane offer parking?
No, 10310 Stafford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10310 Stafford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10310 Stafford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 Stafford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10310 Stafford Lane has a pool.
Does 10310 Stafford Lane have accessible units?
No, 10310 Stafford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 Stafford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10310 Stafford Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College