10310 Stafford Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool

Beautiful, fully upgraded 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath home in Chatsworth. Wood floors throughout, light and bright. Formal living room with fire place and wet bar. Kitchen has been newly renovated with quartz counter tops & new tile floors. Four bedrooms are on the second floor. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet, renovated bathroom and a balcony. Entertainers backyard with patio, pool and a basketball court. Attached one bedroom guest house with new kitchen and bathroom. Guest house has its own entry. You must see it to appreciate all the upgrades. Close to shopping, park & 118 freeway.