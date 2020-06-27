1031 LE GRAY Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Breathtaking panoramic views welcome you home to this TURNKEY 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Highland Park retreat. Open floor plan offers vaulted ceilings, wood floors & inspiring new kitchen with quartz counters atop new cabinets & stainless steel appliances ready for your first party. Great flow from living spaces to deck and yard. Ready to entertain, garden or toddler play. New tiled bathroom, indoor laundry, updated plumbing and electrical, recessed lighting, cute & cozy front porch for catching the sunrise & minutes to all that is happening on York & in NELA. Perched right between HP & THE ROCK!