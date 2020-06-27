All apartments in Los Angeles
1031 LE GRAY Avenue

1031 Le Gray Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Le Gray Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Breathtaking panoramic views welcome you home to this TURNKEY 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Highland Park retreat. Open floor plan offers vaulted ceilings, wood floors & inspiring new kitchen with quartz counters atop new cabinets & stainless steel appliances ready for your first party. Great flow from living spaces to deck and yard. Ready to entertain, garden or toddler play. New tiled bathroom, indoor laundry, updated plumbing and electrical, recessed lighting, cute & cozy front porch for catching the sunrise & minutes to all that is happening on York & in NELA. Perched right between HP & THE ROCK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 LE GRAY Avenue have any available units?
1031 LE GRAY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 LE GRAY Avenue have?
Some of 1031 LE GRAY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 LE GRAY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1031 LE GRAY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 LE GRAY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1031 LE GRAY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1031 LE GRAY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1031 LE GRAY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1031 LE GRAY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 LE GRAY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 LE GRAY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1031 LE GRAY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1031 LE GRAY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1031 LE GRAY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 LE GRAY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 LE GRAY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
