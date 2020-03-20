103 North GLENROY Avenue

Amenities
Live the Bel-Air lifestyle at its finest behind the gates of this private compound! Completely renovated home on an oversized lot of 17,456 sq ft! Tastefully renovated mid-century modern offers 3 beds, 3 bath and almost 3,000 sq ft of living space. This gorgeous home offers a beautiful newly remodeled kitchen, natural light filled rooms with high ceilings throughout and a very spacious living room! Features traditional hardwood floors and a marble fireplace. Step outside to your own private oasis and enjoy the privacy in your backyard and swimming pool! The large master bedroom offers a relaxing view of the pool through glass doors, as well as a huge walk-in closet. Don't miss your opportunity to lease this rare mid-century modern home in the Warner School District!