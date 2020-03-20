All apartments in Los Angeles
103 North GLENROY Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

103 North GLENROY Avenue

103 North Glenroy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

103 North Glenroy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Live the Bel-Air lifestyle at its finest behind the gates of this private compound! Completely renovated home on an oversized lot of 17,456 sq ft! Tastefully renovated mid-century modern offers 3 beds, 3 bath and almost 3,000 sq ft of living space. This gorgeous home offers a beautiful newly remodeled kitchen, natural light filled rooms with high ceilings throughout and a very spacious living room! Features traditional hardwood floors and a marble fireplace. Step outside to your own private oasis and enjoy the privacy in your backyard and swimming pool! The large master bedroom offers a relaxing view of the pool through glass doors, as well as a huge walk-in closet. Don't miss your opportunity to lease this rare mid-century modern home in the Warner School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 North GLENROY Avenue have any available units?
103 North GLENROY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 North GLENROY Avenue have?
Some of 103 North GLENROY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 North GLENROY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 North GLENROY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 North GLENROY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 103 North GLENROY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 103 North GLENROY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 103 North GLENROY Avenue offers parking.
Does 103 North GLENROY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 North GLENROY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 North GLENROY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 103 North GLENROY Avenue has a pool.
Does 103 North GLENROY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 North GLENROY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 North GLENROY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 North GLENROY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
