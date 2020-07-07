All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10269 CHEVIOT Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:51 PM

10269 CHEVIOT Drive

10269 Cheviot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10269 Cheviot Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Situated on a quiet street in desirable Cheviot Hills is this exquisite custom-built Mediterranean home. Featuring 2-stories of elegance and grandeur throughout the 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and open living and dining areas. Enjoy the spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry, large center island and state of the art appliances by Sub Zero and Viking. Through the family room, venture out to relax and unwind outdoors amidst your very own breathtaking oasis with beautiful palm trees lining a custom-designed pool, expansive sun deck and 4-car motor court. This is resort living at it's finest whilst cherishing the beauty of traditional Hollywood glamour and is just moments from some of the major studios, Century City, Beverly Hills or the westside. A true private oasis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10269 CHEVIOT Drive have any available units?
10269 CHEVIOT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10269 CHEVIOT Drive have?
Some of 10269 CHEVIOT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10269 CHEVIOT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10269 CHEVIOT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10269 CHEVIOT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10269 CHEVIOT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10269 CHEVIOT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10269 CHEVIOT Drive offers parking.
Does 10269 CHEVIOT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10269 CHEVIOT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10269 CHEVIOT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10269 CHEVIOT Drive has a pool.
Does 10269 CHEVIOT Drive have accessible units?
No, 10269 CHEVIOT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10269 CHEVIOT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10269 CHEVIOT Drive has units with dishwashers.

