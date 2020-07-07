10269 CHEVIOT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna

Situated on a quiet street in desirable Cheviot Hills is this exquisite custom-built Mediterranean home. Featuring 2-stories of elegance and grandeur throughout the 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and open living and dining areas. Enjoy the spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry, large center island and state of the art appliances by Sub Zero and Viking. Through the family room, venture out to relax and unwind outdoors amidst your very own breathtaking oasis with beautiful palm trees lining a custom-designed pool, expansive sun deck and 4-car motor court. This is resort living at it's finest whilst cherishing the beauty of traditional Hollywood glamour and is just moments from some of the major studios, Century City, Beverly Hills or the westside. A true private oasis!