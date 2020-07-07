All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

1025 W 23rd Street

1025 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1025 West 23rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eede963079 ---- Convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to the DTLA, or the beach a snap. Newly renovated with a fresh, modern touch, this cutie features a bright sunny kitchen with new countertops, lots of storage, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. Hardwood floors throughout, generous bedrooms and closets, lots of natural light and assigned parking make this one a steal. Available for an immediate move in. Call Mendy at 424.400.7010 Furniture can be included for an extra $350 per month. KEY FEATURES: Hardwood Floors Natural light Appliances included Parking Included Recessed lighting Newly Renovated LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 W 23rd Street have any available units?
1025 W 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 W 23rd Street have?
Some of 1025 W 23rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 W 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1025 W 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 W 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1025 W 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1025 W 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1025 W 23rd Street offers parking.
Does 1025 W 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 W 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 W 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 1025 W 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1025 W 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1025 W 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 W 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 W 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

