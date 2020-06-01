10215 Topeka Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Incredible single story showcase located on a 17,000 sqft sweeping corner lot! This custom built home has amazing curb appeal w/ newly pavered circular driveway. Upon entering this classic original estate you are greeted by a magnificent living room w/exposed wood beamed ceilings, custom built-in shelves, cozy fireplace nook perfect for relaxing, a wall of windows & skylight which allow natural light to cascade into the room. The spacious master suite has French doors leading to a private covered patio. The remodeled ensuite has double sinks, separate shower & stand alone tub. Down the hall is a huge bedroom perfect for an office or secondary bedroom. The 3rd bedroom is located at the other end of the house with an upgraded ensuite great for inlaws or guests. The remodeled kitchen is perfect for the chef in the family w/upgraded cabinets, granite counters & direct access into the entertainers rear patio. The formal dining room has built-in seating, custom shelving & views into the yard. The guest bath & custom laundry room are centrally located off the living room. The grounds are simply amazing & perfect for entertaining! There are multiple covered patio areas, built-in BBQ, custom lighting, detached storage building, pavered patio, lush landscaping & grassy area perfect for the kids to play. Custom RV parking with concrete slab, 50 amp & sewer hook-up. Award winning schools!