All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10215 Topeka Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10215 Topeka Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10215 Topeka Drive

10215 N Topeka Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10215 N Topeka Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Incredible single story showcase located on a 17,000 sqft sweeping corner lot! This custom built home has amazing curb appeal w/ newly pavered circular driveway. Upon entering this classic original estate you are greeted by a magnificent living room w/exposed wood beamed ceilings, custom built-in shelves, cozy fireplace nook perfect for relaxing, a wall of windows & skylight which allow natural light to cascade into the room. The spacious master suite has French doors leading to a private covered patio. The remodeled ensuite has double sinks, separate shower & stand alone tub. Down the hall is a huge bedroom perfect for an office or secondary bedroom. The 3rd bedroom is located at the other end of the house with an upgraded ensuite great for inlaws or guests. The remodeled kitchen is perfect for the chef in the family w/upgraded cabinets, granite counters & direct access into the entertainers rear patio. The formal dining room has built-in seating, custom shelving & views into the yard. The guest bath & custom laundry room are centrally located off the living room. The grounds are simply amazing & perfect for entertaining! There are multiple covered patio areas, built-in BBQ, custom lighting, detached storage building, pavered patio, lush landscaping & grassy area perfect for the kids to play. Custom RV parking with concrete slab, 50 amp & sewer hook-up. Award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10215 Topeka Drive have any available units?
10215 Topeka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10215 Topeka Drive have?
Some of 10215 Topeka Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10215 Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10215 Topeka Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10215 Topeka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10215 Topeka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10215 Topeka Drive does offer parking.
Does 10215 Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10215 Topeka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 Topeka Drive have a pool?
No, 10215 Topeka Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10215 Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 10215 Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10215 Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10215 Topeka Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College