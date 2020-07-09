All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

102 North EDINBURGH Avenue

102 North Edinburgh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

102 North Edinburgh Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this elegant five-bedroom, six-bathroom modern home situated in a quiet and beautiful neighborhood in prime Beverly Grove area. High ceilings with plenty of natural sunlight throughout. Large dining room with a built-in bar and a tastefully designed kitchen equipped with state of the art appliances and built-in pantry. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Family room with fireplace has pocket doors, seamlessly providing an indoor-outdoor living. Large grassy backyard with sparkling pool and spa. Upstairs, the grand master suite with fireplace, large walk-in closets, and private large balcony. Also, four junior suites with en-suite bathrooms, and laundry room. Available immediately for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue have any available units?
102 North EDINBURGH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue have?
Some of 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 North EDINBURGH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue offers parking.
Does 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue has a pool.
Does 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 North EDINBURGH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
