102 North EDINBURGH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this elegant five-bedroom, six-bathroom modern home situated in a quiet and beautiful neighborhood in prime Beverly Grove area. High ceilings with plenty of natural sunlight throughout. Large dining room with a built-in bar and a tastefully designed kitchen equipped with state of the art appliances and built-in pantry. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Family room with fireplace has pocket doors, seamlessly providing an indoor-outdoor living. Large grassy backyard with sparkling pool and spa. Upstairs, the grand master suite with fireplace, large walk-in closets, and private large balcony. Also, four junior suites with en-suite bathrooms, and laundry room. Available immediately for lease.