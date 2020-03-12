1019 EVERETT Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2-bedroom apartment is located on a beautiful hill-top at Everett Park in Echo Park. This apartment had recent major upgrades to: kitchen, carpet and paint. This available unit is on the 2nd floor of a four-plex, with its own private front and back balcony, overlooking sweeping views of the Downtown Skyline, Sunset, and the infamous Hollywood Sign. This apartment is convenient and minutes away to all of the major HWY (101, 110, and 5 FWY. It is also less than a mile away from Echo Park (bars, restaurants, Dodger's Stadium, and entertainment) and less than 10 minute drive to Downtown LA. This apartment includes:1 assigned parking spot (however, street parking is easy and available), Laundry in Basement. No pets allowed. Water Paid.