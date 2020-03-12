All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1019 EVERETT Street
1019 EVERETT Street

1019 Everett Street
Location

1019 Everett Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
This beautiful 2-bedroom apartment is located on a beautiful hill-top at Everett Park in Echo Park. This apartment had recent major upgrades to: kitchen, carpet and paint. This available unit is on the 2nd floor of a four-plex, with its own private front and back balcony, overlooking sweeping views of the Downtown Skyline, Sunset, and the infamous Hollywood Sign. This apartment is convenient and minutes away to all of the major HWY (101, 110, and 5 FWY. It is also less than a mile away from Echo Park (bars, restaurants, Dodger's Stadium, and entertainment) and less than 10 minute drive to Downtown LA. This apartment includes:1 assigned parking spot (however, street parking is easy and available), Laundry in Basement. No pets allowed. Water Paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 EVERETT Street have any available units?
1019 EVERETT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 EVERETT Street have?
Some of 1019 EVERETT Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 EVERETT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1019 EVERETT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 EVERETT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1019 EVERETT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1019 EVERETT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1019 EVERETT Street offers parking.
Does 1019 EVERETT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 EVERETT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 EVERETT Street have a pool?
No, 1019 EVERETT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1019 EVERETT Street have accessible units?
No, 1019 EVERETT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 EVERETT Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 EVERETT Street does not have units with dishwashers.
