10141 Genesta Ave.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

10141 Genesta Ave.

10141 Genesta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10141 Genesta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE WED 4/18 4:40-5:30pm Gorgeous Pool Home Rare-5 bedroom over 2800sq ft! Granada Hills High! - OPEN HOUSE WED 4/18 4:40-5:30pm

**TWO YEAR LEASE REQUIRED

Spacious Northridge home on quiet street. Light and bright with an open floor plan. Large kitchen with breakfast area, formal dining can be an office or additional dining area. Family room alcove and living room with fireplace.

Fenced extra large yard and pool area (also separately gated). Master retreat with walk-in closet and mountain view. Private master bath.

**Mountain views on second level
**Drought tolerant front yard landscaping
**Separate extra large laundry room and storage area
**Recessed lighting and laminate flooring downstairs.
**Gardener and pool service included
**Gorgeous sparkling resurfaced pool
**Newer double paned windows throughout
**Property has been updated
**Gorgeous bathrooms
**Large lot over 11,000 sqft
**Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit

Northridge Academy Senior High 9-12, Andasol Avenue Elementary K-5
Patrick Henry Middle School 6-8, Valley Academy of Arts and Sciences
Granada Hills Charter High School

APPLICANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS WITH THE LAUSD

Text/Email preferred Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465
Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365 LICENSE NUMBER

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE2752362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10141 Genesta Ave. have any available units?
10141 Genesta Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10141 Genesta Ave. have?
Some of 10141 Genesta Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10141 Genesta Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10141 Genesta Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10141 Genesta Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10141 Genesta Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10141 Genesta Ave. offer parking?
No, 10141 Genesta Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10141 Genesta Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10141 Genesta Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10141 Genesta Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 10141 Genesta Ave. has a pool.
Does 10141 Genesta Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10141 Genesta Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10141 Genesta Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10141 Genesta Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
