10141 Genesta Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

OPEN HOUSE WED 4/18 4:40-5:30pm Gorgeous Pool Home Rare-5 bedroom over 2800sq ft! Granada Hills High! - OPEN HOUSE WED 4/18 4:40-5:30pm



**TWO YEAR LEASE REQUIRED



Spacious Northridge home on quiet street. Light and bright with an open floor plan. Large kitchen with breakfast area, formal dining can be an office or additional dining area. Family room alcove and living room with fireplace.



Fenced extra large yard and pool area (also separately gated). Master retreat with walk-in closet and mountain view. Private master bath.



**Mountain views on second level

**Drought tolerant front yard landscaping

**Separate extra large laundry room and storage area

**Recessed lighting and laminate flooring downstairs.

**Gardener and pool service included

**Gorgeous sparkling resurfaced pool

**Newer double paned windows throughout

**Property has been updated

**Gorgeous bathrooms

**Large lot over 11,000 sqft

**Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit



Northridge Academy Senior High 9-12, Andasol Avenue Elementary K-5

Patrick Henry Middle School 6-8, Valley Academy of Arts and Sciences

Granada Hills Charter High School



APPLICANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS WITH THE LAUSD



Text/Email preferred Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465

Email: tracy@lrsrm.com

BRE #00876365 LICENSE NUMBER



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



(RLNE2752362)