1011 Ridgeley Drive

Unit Amenities cable included furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

2 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM, FURNISHED, LARGE KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE UPDATED BATHROOM, COVERED FRONT PORCH AREA, WASHER & DRYER AND LARGE BACKYARD. ON ONE OF MIRACLE MILE GREAT BLOCKS.



HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, 46 FLAT SCREEN TV IN LIVING ROOM, 32 Flat screens in each bedroom. FREE CABLE & FREE WIRELESS INTERNET.



There are queen size beds in each of the bedrooms.



3 BLOCKS FROM WILSHIRE BLVD./ WALKING DISTANCE TO LACMA MUSEUM, SAG (SCREEN ACTORS GUILD), RESTAURANTS, ETC...



PLEASE NOTE: THERE IS A $150 END OF STAY CLEANING FEE AND A $4,200 FULLY REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT.