1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304

Unit Apt 304 Available 12/01/19 Penthouse 2B/2B condo near Grove in Mid-City LA - Property Id: 173555
**TXT 310-883-5899 for a tour and fast response**
Rarely available 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Penthouse condo in the heart of Miracle Mile with 87 Walk score!
Features include:
- Vaulted ceilings with Gas Fireplace in the living room
- Tons of natural sunlight
- 5.1 built-in Surround Sound and Marantz Entertainment system
- Lutron recessed mood lighting with settings
- Central AC and Heat with Nest
- Hardwood floors in the entire apt
- Built-in wet bar
- Charbroil grill
- 2 side by side garage parking
- Washer/Dryer in unit
Central location:
- 10 mins to LACMA, The Grove and Beverly Center
- 10 mins WALK to Equinox Miracle Mile and LA Fitness
- 15 mins to West Hollywood, Koreatown
- 20 mins to Hollywood, Downtown LA, West LA, Westwood, UCLA, USC, SaMo
- 5-10 mins Uber ride to restaurants, lounges and nightlife
Lease Details:
- 18 months lease
- $2000 refundable security deposit
- Trash included
- Tenant pays for LADWP Water, Electricity, SoCal Gas and Internet
- Small dogs and cats are ok
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173555p
