1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304

Penthouse 2B/2B condo near Grove in Mid-City LA



TXT 310-883-5899 for a tour

Rarely available 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Penthouse condo in the heart of Miracle Mile with 87 Walk score!



Features include:

- Vaulted ceilings with Gas Fireplace in the living room

- Tons of natural sunlight

- 5.1 built-in Surround Sound and Marantz Entertainment system

- Lutron recessed mood lighting with settings

- Central AC and Heat with Nest

- Hardwood floors in the entire apt

- Built-in wet bar

- Charbroil grill

- 2 side by side garage parking

- Washer/Dryer in unit



Central location:

- 10 mins to LACMA, The Grove and Beverly Center

- 10 mins WALK to Equinox Miracle Mile and LA Fitness

- 15 mins to West Hollywood, Koreatown

- 20 mins to Hollywood, Downtown LA, West LA, Westwood, UCLA, USC, SaMo

- 5-10 mins Uber ride to restaurants, lounges and nightlife



Lease Details:

- 18 months lease

- $2000 refundable security deposit

- Trash included

- Tenant pays for LADWP Water, Electricity, SoCal Gas and Internet

- Small dogs and cats are ok

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173555p

