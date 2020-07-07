All apartments in Los Angeles
1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304

1002 South Burnside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1002 South Burnside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Unit Apt 304 Available 12/01/19 Penthouse 2B/2B condo near Grove in Mid-City LA - Property Id: 173555

**TXT 310-883-5899 for a tour and fast response**
Rarely available 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Penthouse condo in the heart of Miracle Mile with 87 Walk score!

Features include:
- Vaulted ceilings with Gas Fireplace in the living room
- Tons of natural sunlight
- 5.1 built-in Surround Sound and Marantz Entertainment system
- Lutron recessed mood lighting with settings
- Central AC and Heat with Nest
- Hardwood floors in the entire apt
- Built-in wet bar
- Charbroil grill
- 2 side by side garage parking
- Washer/Dryer in unit

Central location:
- 10 mins to LACMA, The Grove and Beverly Center
- 10 mins WALK to Equinox Miracle Mile and LA Fitness
- 15 mins to West Hollywood, Koreatown
- 20 mins to Hollywood, Downtown LA, West LA, Westwood, UCLA, USC, SaMo
- 5-10 mins Uber ride to restaurants, lounges and nightlife

Lease Details:
- 18 months lease
- $2000 refundable security deposit
- Trash included
- Tenant pays for LADWP Water, Electricity, SoCal Gas and Internet
- Small dogs and cats are ok
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173555p
Property Id 173555

(RLNE5287018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 have any available units?
1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 have?
Some of 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 is pet friendly.
Does 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 offer parking?
Yes, 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 offers parking.
Does 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 have a pool?
No, 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 does not have a pool.
Does 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 South Burnside Avenue Apt 304 has units with dishwashers.

