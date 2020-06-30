100 South ALAMEDA Street.

Amenities

Fantastic poolside condo in the highly sought after Savoy community. This gorgeous home features a fully enclosed bedroom with walk-in closet, private patio space, and amazing views of the pool and spa. In the kitchen, enjoy stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and stylish wood cabinets; In the bathroom, take delight in the spacious room fitted with a tub & shower, while in the closet sits the in-unit washer & dryer. Savoy offers an array of amenities including rooftop sundeck with Downtown views, guest parking, pool, spa, BBQ grills, fitness center, resident's lounge, 24 hour security, and much more!