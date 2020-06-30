All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020

100 South ALAMEDA Street

100 South Alameda Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 South Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Fantastic poolside condo in the highly sought after Savoy community. This gorgeous home features a fully enclosed bedroom with walk-in closet, private patio space, and amazing views of the pool and spa. In the kitchen, enjoy stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and stylish wood cabinets; In the bathroom, take delight in the spacious room fitted with a tub & shower, while in the closet sits the in-unit washer & dryer. Savoy offers an array of amenities including rooftop sundeck with Downtown views, guest parking, pool, spa, BBQ grills, fitness center, resident's lounge, 24 hour security, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 100 South ALAMEDA Street have any available units?
100 South ALAMEDA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 South ALAMEDA Street have?
Some of 100 South ALAMEDA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 South ALAMEDA Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 South ALAMEDA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 South ALAMEDA Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 South ALAMEDA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 100 South ALAMEDA Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 South ALAMEDA Street offers parking.
Does 100 South ALAMEDA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 South ALAMEDA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 South ALAMEDA Street have a pool?
Yes, 100 South ALAMEDA Street has a pool.
Does 100 South ALAMEDA Street have accessible units?
No, 100 South ALAMEDA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 South ALAMEDA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 South ALAMEDA Street has units with dishwashers.

