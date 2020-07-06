Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Stylish HighRise Loft @Staples/DTLA



This first class apartment is equipped with top notch designer furniture, elegant kitchen, audio&smart TV system. Spectacular views guarantee. Located on the best downtown spot, where all the action happens.



The place is the perfect choice for people who like to travel and enjoy first class amenities and experiences.



Equipped with the latest designer furniture, alkaline water system, Samsung smart T.V , Bowers and Wilkins audio system, enjoy the best place to spend your days in downtown L. A



The bed is a Casper queen size memory foam mattress with a chic and unique decoration where you take a break from the city and enjoy the calm of the room.



The building is a lush friendly inspired place, with shared areas like fireplace, swimming pool, grills, Jacuzzi and gym.



We provide designated parking space with a Type II Electric vehicle charger.

Stay with us and experience first hand this exclusive urban spot.



Fitness gym

Full Cold Pool & Hot Plunge Pool

Designated parking space inside the building equipped with Type II Electric vehicle charger.

Private Balcony.

Refrigerator, wine cellar, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove, alkaline water suministre.

Spa bath with soaking tub.

Washer and Dryer.

Coffee Maker

Memory foam mattress.

Samsung smart TV

Netflix, HBO, Cable TV.

Hi-Speed wireless Internet Access.



The apartment is stocked with:

Luxurious bathroom essentials.

Gourmet Coffee.

Clean linens and pillows.

Bath robe and white towels.

Assorted drinks.

Snacks.

Hairdryer.



It is twice the size of any hotel in downtown.



We always make sure our guests have a one of a kind experience.

We have an excellent and fast communication system, if asked we also provide options to enjoy the city.

Always treat my place with respect and if it was yours.

No smoking.

No pets.

No parties.