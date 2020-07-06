All apartments in Los Angeles
100 Hope

100 S Hope St · No Longer Available
Location

100 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Stylish HighRise Loft @Staples/DTLA

This first class apartment is equipped with top notch designer furniture, elegant kitchen, audio&smart TV system. Spectacular views guarantee. Located on the best downtown spot, where all the action happens.

The place is the perfect choice for people who like to travel and enjoy first class amenities and experiences.

Equipped with the latest designer furniture, alkaline water system, Samsung smart T.V , Bowers and Wilkins audio system, enjoy the best place to spend your days in downtown L. A

The bed is a Casper queen size memory foam mattress with a chic and unique decoration where you take a break from the city and enjoy the calm of the room.

The building is a lush friendly inspired place, with shared areas like fireplace, swimming pool, grills, Jacuzzi and gym.

We provide designated parking space with a Type II Electric vehicle charger.
Stay with us and experience first hand this exclusive urban spot.

Fitness gym
Full Cold Pool & Hot Plunge Pool
Designated parking space inside the building equipped with Type II Electric vehicle charger.
Private Balcony.
Refrigerator, wine cellar, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove, alkaline water suministre.
Spa bath with soaking tub.
Washer and Dryer.
Coffee Maker
Memory foam mattress.
Samsung smart TV
Netflix, HBO, Cable TV.
Hi-Speed wireless Internet Access.

The apartment is stocked with:
Luxurious bathroom essentials.
Gourmet Coffee.
Clean linens and pillows.
Bath robe and white towels.
Assorted drinks.
Snacks.
Hairdryer.

It is twice the size of any hotel in downtown.

We always make sure our guests have a one of a kind experience.
We have an excellent and fast communication system, if asked we also provide options to enjoy the city.
Always treat my place with respect and if it was yours.
No smoking.
No pets.
No parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Hope have any available units?
100 Hope doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Hope have?
Some of 100 Hope's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Hope currently offering any rent specials?
100 Hope is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Hope pet-friendly?
No, 100 Hope is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 100 Hope offer parking?
Yes, 100 Hope offers parking.
Does 100 Hope have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Hope offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Hope have a pool?
Yes, 100 Hope has a pool.
Does 100 Hope have accessible units?
No, 100 Hope does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Hope have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Hope has units with dishwashers.

