/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1 Driftwood
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1 Driftwood

1 Driftwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Driftwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
yoga
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
Beautiful 3 Story Townhome in Marina del Rey ( Peninsula )
Great Ocean Views from the 3rd floor.

Details of the Townhouse/Loft for rent:
2 Bedroom with 2 Full Bathrooms in a 5 level loft Townhome for rent for Short Term.

Master Bedroom is in the 4th Level over looking the living room. Large and Spacious area with 2 closets. Full Bathroom in the same level. Night Stands, Work Desk & Chair.

2nd room is located in the 1st level, furnished with a Design Within Reach Sofa / Bed , -nice & firm- It can turn into a King Size Bend once unfolded. Full Bathroom in the same floor. There is Flat TV with Satellite service. WiFi. Printer. Washer/Dryer

Full Kitchen , Living Room , Dinning Room & a great Patio in the 3rd Floor with Ocean Views. Washer & Dryer on site. Create and Barrel all white ceramics & William Sonoma Glassware

The property is a 5 level / 3 floors Beach Town House ( Loft Style ) 2 bedroom / 2 Bath with Full Ocean View located in the Marina del Rey Peninsula.- 100 Meters ( 300 feet ) from the Sand and just 2 blocks south of the Venice Pier and the Venice Canals.
3 car garage parking under the unit & access to a Bike-Room and Laundry Room.
UTILITY BILLS INCLUDED: Internet. Cable. Electric & Gas.
2 Space Heaters & Standing Fan

Patio/ Terrace has a recently purchased High-End Weber Grill. Comfortable Dinning for 6 Over looking the Ocean. Cactus and Desert Plants.

2 blocks to Washington Ave. where you will find Restaurants, Bars, Yoga & Piates Studios, Bike Rentals & Surfing lessons, Starbucks & convenient Stores. Public Transportation right outside the house.

*** PROPERTY AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1st for 6 MONTHS to 2 Year Contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Driftwood have any available units?
1 Driftwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Driftwood have?
Some of 1 Driftwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Driftwood currently offering any rent specials?
1 Driftwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Driftwood pet-friendly?
No, 1 Driftwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1 Driftwood offer parking?
Yes, 1 Driftwood offers parking.
Does 1 Driftwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Driftwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Driftwood have a pool?
No, 1 Driftwood does not have a pool.
Does 1 Driftwood have accessible units?
No, 1 Driftwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Driftwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Driftwood does not have units with dishwashers.
