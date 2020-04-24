5631 E. El Parque St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Park Estates - Come home to an entertainers dream located in the peaceful and prestigious Park Estates neighborhood. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home was custom designed and built by commercial architects with comfortable living in mind. Vaulted wood beam ceilings accented with new farmhouse style lighting, solid brick flooring and new carpet. From the spacious main living area you get a panoramic view of the outdoors by the floor to ceiling glass doors that open onto the rear patio and garden, all accessible from the main living areas as well as the master suite.



The kitchen features high ceilings, plenty of cabinetry with a large walk-in pantry and a pass through bar. Silestone counter-tops and under mount sink make for easy clean-up. Appliances include gas cook top, dishwasher, dual wall oven and an indoor gas grill. Just down the hall is a butler's pantry that includes additional pantry & cabinetry, space for a 2nd refrigerator or freezer, washer/dryer hook-ups and a sink for hand washing.



Storage, storage, storage! Just about everywhere in the home you will find storage cabinets conveniently built into the walls to keep everyday living neatly tucked away.



2 car garage with auto opener. If preferred, the tenants can choose from two different home security systems that are already pre-installed.



Gardner is included with rent Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No smoking. A dog will be considered with completed pet application and additional deposit.



TO SEE RENTAL: For an appt. CALL or TEXT Liza at (562) 472-5535 or EMAIL at leasing@spurrmanagement.com.



TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.



$40.00 application fee. Approval based on rental criteria: Credit score of 600+, income 3x's the rent. Must not have prior eviction and no outstanding collection accounts.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5116651)