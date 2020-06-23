535 W 4th St Unit 305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located just minutes away from the pike!!! - This beautiful unit is perfect for you!! It comes with laminate flooring throughout. As you walk through the hall on your left side you find the kitchen which comes with a stainless steel refrigerator and a black stove and black microwave. On the closet located behind the kitchen you find a stackable washer and dryer with plenty of storage space for your laundry needs. As you walk toward the living room you find the beautiful gas fireplace perfect for hosting your get togethers. On your left you find the balcony perfect for placing a chair and reading a good book. The master bedroom comes with a spacious walk in closet and the open concept bathroom. In the bathroom located by the living room comes with a full bathtub. The second bedroom includes a spacious closet. Tandem parking is included. Central Air is Included. Make this your home today!!!



Pet Policy: No Pets allowed

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Condo

Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardener, HOA Dues

Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, washer and dryer

Garage / Parking: Tandem Parking

Flooring: Laminate, Carpet, Tile

Yard: None

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: $100

Move-Out Fee: $0



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



