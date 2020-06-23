All apartments in Long Beach
535 W 4th St Unit 305
535 W 4th St Unit 305

535 W 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

535 W 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located just minutes away from the pike!!! - This beautiful unit is perfect for you!! It comes with laminate flooring throughout. As you walk through the hall on your left side you find the kitchen which comes with a stainless steel refrigerator and a black stove and black microwave. On the closet located behind the kitchen you find a stackable washer and dryer with plenty of storage space for your laundry needs. As you walk toward the living room you find the beautiful gas fireplace perfect for hosting your get togethers. On your left you find the balcony perfect for placing a chair and reading a good book. The master bedroom comes with a spacious walk in closet and the open concept bathroom. In the bathroom located by the living room comes with a full bathtub. The second bedroom includes a spacious closet. Tandem parking is included. Central Air is Included. Make this your home today!!!

Pet Policy: No Pets allowed
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardener, HOA Dues
Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, washer and dryer
Garage / Parking: Tandem Parking
Flooring: Laminate, Carpet, Tile
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $100
Move-Out Fee: $0

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4695641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
