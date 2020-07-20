5161 EAST 27TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 1.75 BATH STRATFORD SQUARE HOME - Adorable 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath SFR. Includes fresh paint, laminate wood plank flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances includes refrigerator, gas stove/oven range, microwave, vent hood & dishwasher, laundry room with washer & dryer, wood blinds, shades in bedrooms, 3rd bedroom with french doors that open to a beautiful deck & back yard, can also be used as family room, mirrored closet doors, crown molding throughout, dual pane windows, ceiling fans, Central Heating & Air and detached garage**NON-SMOKING PROPERTY**Pet Friendly 25lbs or less with an additional security deposit (Dogs only - No Cats) Required pet liability for breed restrictions**Renters Insurance required**No co-signer**Owner pays for gardener only and tenant pays for all utilities**One year lease**RENT $2900.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2905.00**Near schools, freeways & shopping**Terms & Conditions may change without notice**



**THIS HOUSE MAY VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY-PLEASE CONTACT SANDRA 562.439-2147**ALSO, I WILL BE SCHEDULING AN UPCOMING OPEN HOUSE**PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5315737)