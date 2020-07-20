All apartments in Long Beach
5161 EAST 27TH STREET

5161 East 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5161 East 27th Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stratford Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 1.75 BATH STRATFORD SQUARE HOME - Adorable 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath SFR. Includes fresh paint, laminate wood plank flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances includes refrigerator, gas stove/oven range, microwave, vent hood & dishwasher, laundry room with washer & dryer, wood blinds, shades in bedrooms, 3rd bedroom with french doors that open to a beautiful deck & back yard, can also be used as family room, mirrored closet doors, crown molding throughout, dual pane windows, ceiling fans, Central Heating & Air and detached garage**NON-SMOKING PROPERTY**Pet Friendly 25lbs or less with an additional security deposit (Dogs only - No Cats) Required pet liability for breed restrictions**Renters Insurance required**No co-signer**Owner pays for gardener only and tenant pays for all utilities**One year lease**RENT $2900.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2905.00**Near schools, freeways & shopping**Terms & Conditions may change without notice**

**THIS HOUSE MAY VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY-PLEASE CONTACT SANDRA 562.439-2147**ALSO, I WILL BE SCHEDULING AN UPCOMING OPEN HOUSE**PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5315737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5161 EAST 27TH STREET have any available units?
5161 EAST 27TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5161 EAST 27TH STREET have?
Some of 5161 EAST 27TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5161 EAST 27TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5161 EAST 27TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5161 EAST 27TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5161 EAST 27TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5161 EAST 27TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5161 EAST 27TH STREET offers parking.
Does 5161 EAST 27TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5161 EAST 27TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5161 EAST 27TH STREET have a pool?
No, 5161 EAST 27TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5161 EAST 27TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 5161 EAST 27TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5161 EAST 27TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5161 EAST 27TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
