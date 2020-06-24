All apartments in Long Beach
514 Coronado Ave A
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

514 Coronado Ave A

514 Coronado Ave · No Longer Available
Location

514 Coronado Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
514 Coronado - Property Id: 103629

Walk to Beach, Belmont Shore, Downtown!

Brand new remodel! Large 3-bedrooms, 3-bathroom, Two story Townhome apartment. Granite and tiled bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors, all new appliances, fireplace, 2 car garage, private porch and front lawn, washer dryer hook ups. Close to the Beach, Belmont Shore and Downtown!

Showing Sunday 3/24 between 4:00-5:00om.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103629
Property Id 103629

(RLNE4788598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Coronado Ave A have any available units?
514 Coronado Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Coronado Ave A have?
Some of 514 Coronado Ave A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Coronado Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
514 Coronado Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Coronado Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Coronado Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 514 Coronado Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 514 Coronado Ave A offers parking.
Does 514 Coronado Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Coronado Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Coronado Ave A have a pool?
No, 514 Coronado Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 514 Coronado Ave A have accessible units?
No, 514 Coronado Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Coronado Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Coronado Ave A has units with dishwashers.
