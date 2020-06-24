514 Coronado Ave A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

514 Coronado - Property Id: 103629



Walk to Beach, Belmont Shore, Downtown!



Brand new remodel! Large 3-bedrooms, 3-bathroom, Two story Townhome apartment. Granite and tiled bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors, all new appliances, fireplace, 2 car garage, private porch and front lawn, washer dryer hook ups. Close to the Beach, Belmont Shore and Downtown!



Showing Sunday 3/24 between 4:00-5:00om.

