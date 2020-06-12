3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369

Amenities
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome with attached garage - Bixby Knolls Condo for lease.
Features:
* Attached garage with opener
* Washer and dryer hook ups
* New flooring, new custom paint
* High ceiling in living room
* New faux wood blinds
* Dining area with wine cabinet
* Spacious closets and storage cabinet in garage
* Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher included
* Fireplace
Pets friendly with breed restriction
Remodeled with new flooring, new paint, new kitchen counters, LED lights throughout and new blinds. Great living space!
Call to tour: 562-433-0934 or text 562-386-1921
xacil@actionmanagementlb.com
(RLNE4741118)