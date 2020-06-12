All apartments in Long Beach
3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369

3369 Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3369 Pasadena Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome with attached garage - Bixby Knolls Condo for lease.

Features:
* Attached garage with opener
* Washer and dryer hook ups
* New flooring, new custom paint
* High ceiling in living room
* New faux wood blinds
* Dining area with wine cabinet
* Spacious closets and storage cabinet in garage
* Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher included
* Fireplace

Pets friendly with breed restriction

Remodeled with new flooring, new paint, new kitchen counters, LED lights throughout and new blinds. Great living space!

Call to tour: 562-433-0934 or text 562-386-1921
xacil@actionmanagementlb.com

(RLNE4741118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 have any available units?
3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 have?
Some of 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 currently offering any rent specials?
3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 is pet friendly.
Does 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 offer parking?
Yes, 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 offers parking.
Does 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 have a pool?
No, 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 does not have a pool.
Does 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 have accessible units?
No, 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 does not have accessible units.
Does 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369 has units with dishwashers.
