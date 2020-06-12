3369 Pasadena Ave. - 3369

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome with attached garage - Bixby Knolls Condo for lease.



Features:

* Attached garage with opener

* Washer and dryer hook ups

* New flooring, new custom paint

* High ceiling in living room

* New faux wood blinds

* Dining area with wine cabinet

* Spacious closets and storage cabinet in garage

* Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher included

* Fireplace



Pets friendly with breed restriction



Remodeled with new flooring, new paint, new kitchen counters, LED lights throughout and new blinds. Great living space!



Call to tour: 562-433-0934 or text 562-386-1921

xacil@actionmanagementlb.com



(RLNE4741118)