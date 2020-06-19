Rent Calculator
323 East Coolidge Street
323 East Coolidge Street
323 East Coolidge Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
323 East Coolidge Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Coolidge Triangle
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
cats allowed
Just a few minutes from downtown Long Beach, 500 feet from Coolidge parks and dog park, In a nice and safe Neighborhood. Coolidge triangle
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 323 East Coolidge Street have any available units?
323 East Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 323 East Coolidge Street have?
Some of 323 East Coolidge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 323 East Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
323 East Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 East Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 East Coolidge Street is pet friendly.
Does 323 East Coolidge Street offer parking?
Yes, 323 East Coolidge Street offers parking.
Does 323 East Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 East Coolidge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 East Coolidge Street have a pool?
No, 323 East Coolidge Street does not have a pool.
Does 323 East Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 323 East Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 323 East Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 East Coolidge Street has units with dishwashers.
