310 West 8th Street - 322

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location near DTLB and the beach! Apartment has high ceilings and is larger then most 1 bedroom apartments. Landlord pays water and trash, all appliances included (in-unit washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven). This unit is pet friendly! extra deposit applies. Entire exterior of building has new video surveillance. *Listed price is the average monthly rent over a 13-month lease with the first month free*



RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.



TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.



TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management and leasing company.