Long Beach, CA
310 West 8th Street - 322
Last updated October 9 2019 at 4:20 AM

310 West 8th Street - 322

310 W 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 W 8th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location near DTLB and the beach! Apartment has high ceilings and is larger then most 1 bedroom apartments. Landlord pays water and trash, all appliances included (in-unit washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven). This unit is pet friendly! extra deposit applies. Entire exterior of building has new video surveillance. *Listed price is the average monthly rent over a 13-month lease with the first month free*

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.

TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management and leasing company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 West 8th Street - 322 have any available units?
310 West 8th Street - 322 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 West 8th Street - 322 have?
Some of 310 West 8th Street - 322's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 West 8th Street - 322 currently offering any rent specials?
310 West 8th Street - 322 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West 8th Street - 322 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 West 8th Street - 322 is pet friendly.
Does 310 West 8th Street - 322 offer parking?
No, 310 West 8th Street - 322 does not offer parking.
Does 310 West 8th Street - 322 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 West 8th Street - 322 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West 8th Street - 322 have a pool?
No, 310 West 8th Street - 322 does not have a pool.
Does 310 West 8th Street - 322 have accessible units?
No, 310 West 8th Street - 322 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West 8th Street - 322 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 West 8th Street - 322 does not have units with dishwashers.

