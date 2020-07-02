1775 Ohio Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07b4ff3080 ---- This charming unit features a secure building with a community pool, BBQ area and nice patio furniture for a relaxing weekend this summer. Open floor plan condo with great city light views through your very own private balcony, entrance from both the master and living room. Lots of natural lighting. High Ceilings that make the unit feel more open. Living room will feature brand carpet with fireplace and wet bar! Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom has two spacious closets. Large Master bathroom with double vanity with large mirror. 2 Carport parking spaces. Close to Fwys. This Condo is a must see. Act now before its gone! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; Small Pets only, no aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type:Condo Year Built: 1993 Utilities Included: Water, Fios Internet Cable, HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave Garage / Parking: 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Flooring: Tile, Carpet Yard: Community Pool, Community BBQ area Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 24/Hour Gated With Cameras Central Ac Community Bbq Community Pool Tandem Parking