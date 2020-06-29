All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1739 Gaviota Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

1739 Gaviota Ave

1739 Gaviota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e00a830068 ---- You do not want to miss out on this unit!! The well lit Living room is spacious with laminate flooring throughout. The recently renovated kitchen comes with a gas stove and beautiful granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. The Bedroom has lots of closet space. The recently renovated Bathroom comes with a corner standing shower and a beautiful sink. It includes 2 assigned parking spaces making it easier to get home. Water and Gas are included. Includes a huge storage space below the unit. Smoking: Non-smoking unit Pet Policy: Sorry no pets are allowed PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1923 Utilities Included: Water, Gas and $20 additional cost for the electricity Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Two assigned parking spaces Flooring: Laminate Yard: Small outdoor area Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Assigned Parking Spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Gaviota Ave have any available units?
1739 Gaviota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 Gaviota Ave have?
Some of 1739 Gaviota Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Gaviota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Gaviota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Gaviota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 Gaviota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1739 Gaviota Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Gaviota Ave offers parking.
Does 1739 Gaviota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 Gaviota Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Gaviota Ave have a pool?
No, 1739 Gaviota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Gaviota Ave have accessible units?
No, 1739 Gaviota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Gaviota Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 Gaviota Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

