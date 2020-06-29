1739 Gaviota Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e00a830068 ---- You do not want to miss out on this unit!! The well lit Living room is spacious with laminate flooring throughout. The recently renovated kitchen comes with a gas stove and beautiful granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. The Bedroom has lots of closet space. The recently renovated Bathroom comes with a corner standing shower and a beautiful sink. It includes 2 assigned parking spaces making it easier to get home. Water and Gas are included. Includes a huge storage space below the unit. Smoking: Non-smoking unit Pet Policy: Sorry no pets are allowed PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1923 Utilities Included: Water, Gas and $20 additional cost for the electricity Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Two assigned parking spaces Flooring: Laminate Yard: Small outdoor area Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Assigned Parking Spaces